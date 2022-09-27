We Have Our First Trade Of Training Camp And It’s A Doozy

Training camps opened around the NBA this week and for most teams, this is the time to get on the same page with any new plays or looks and start nailing down rotations.

There are also roster decisions to be made as teams pare down their roster to 15 (plus two two-way players), but for the most part there won’t be a lot of late additions at this point. That’s why it came as a bit of a surprise when news broke of a trade on Tuesday night, as the Thunder and Hawks agreed to a swap that will send Vit Krejci to Atlanta for Moe Harkless and a second round pick, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Sources: Oklahoma City is trading Vit Krejci to Atlanta for Moe Harkless and a second-round pick. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 27, 2022

It’s the second time Harkless has been dealt this offseason, as he was traded to Atlanta as part of the Kevin Huerter deal in July, and now heads to Oklahoma City for his seventh NBA team (eighth if you include the Hawks tenure where he never saw the floor) after averaging 4.6 points per game in Sacramento a season ago. Krejci comes to Atlanta to provide some size in the backcourt as the 6’8 guard averaged 6.2 points per game in 30 appearances for the Thunder last year. The Hawks still have 13 players under contract with a number of camp guys vying for spots, but Krejci’s addition means one more backcourt spot is filled in Atlanta, while the Thunder continue to acquire ever draft pick humanly possible.