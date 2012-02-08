Hear Kevin Durant’s New Rap Song: “Worried Bout Tomorrow”

It would appear that there’s really nothing that Kevin Durant can’t do. Over the last day or so, Durant’s full-fledged new rap song, “Worried Bout Tomorrow” started popping up in various places online.
The track features the rapper Privaledge, an artist we’ve seen associated with the Thunder in the past.
Check out the song after the jump and let us know what you think of it:
official lyric video – worried bout tomorrow
[youtu.be]
He gotta work on them lyrics…but with that said still better than half tge cats out there.
just focus on basketball.
Lou Williams is still the best rapper in the NBA.