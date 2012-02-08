Hear Kevin Durant’s New Rap Song: “Worried Bout Tomorrow”

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Oklahoma City Thunder #James Harden #Kevin Durant
02.08.12 6 years ago 4 Comments

It would appear that there’s really nothing that Kevin Durant can’t do. Over the last day or so, Durant’s full-fledged new rap song, “Worried Bout Tomorrow” started popping up in various places online.

The track features the rapper Privaledge, an artist we’ve seen associated with the Thunder in the past.

Check out the song after the jump and let us know what you think of it:

