Hearsay: Lance Stephenson Was Roy Hibbert’s Problem On The Pacers

The Charlotte Hornets — after making the playoffs last year and signing Lance Stephenson in the offseason as well as extending point guard Kemba Walker — enter tonight’s contest against the Warriors with a substandard 4-12 record. Recent reports suggest Stephenson was the cause of Roy Hibbert‘s ills last season and his presence in Charlotte is already wearing on them.
Fox Sports 1 NBA Insider Bill Reiter claims Stephenson was the cause of Hibbert’s frustration with the team during their second half nosedive last season:
Reiter adds that Stephenson — who has struggled in his first season with the Hornets — is already causing a kerfuffle for the Hornets:
Not sure whom Reiter is talking with, but it’s obvious they’re not fan of Stephenson’s.
Through 16 games, all of Stephenson’s numbers are down from his final season in Indiana. He’s only shooting 36.8 percent from the floor and an abysmal 20.6 percent from deep, after shooting 49.1 percent and 35.2 percent last year.
Reiter’s cryptic and unsubstantiated tweets come after Hornets coach Steve Clifford said on Wednesday Stephenson wasn’t a star yet in this league:
“To be fair, one of the things that’s made it more difficult for him is that he came here and people proclaimed him as the next superstar,” Clifford said. “He’s not a star. He’s a guy that has talent to become a star. To be a star in this league, you have to do it over years.”
Clifford’s comments came after Stephenson sat on the bench for the final 20 minutes of game time during Charlotte’s 105-97 loss to Portland.
Stephenson said after the game he’s healthy, and it was his coach’s decision.
“I’m not hurt. I’m healthy. There are no more excuses. Hey, it’s Coach’s decision if he doesn’t want to play me in the fourth [quarter]. I’m just going to continue to work hard and do what it takes to win games.”
We’re not sure where the Stephenson animus originates, but it’s clear the former Pacers wing is struggling to adjust to his role with the Hornets. As for Hibbert, he is having a bounce-back year after disappearing for long stretches during the second half of last season and into the playoffs.
Through 13 games, Hibbert is averaging what would be a career high in PPG, at 13. 1 along with 7.8 rebounds in a little over 28 minutes a night. With Paul George out and Stephenson in Charlotte, it’s natural he’d get more of a role in the offense, so we’re not sure Stephenson’s absence plays a role.
Always difficult to pin down the veracity of anonymous sourcing, and while Stephenson’s body language has been poor in some tough Hornets losses, it’s hard to make a blanket statement about his time in Charlotte with so little sample size.
Will Lance ever figure it out in Charlotte?
The Lance acquisition just simply has not gone well. I’m a huge Hornet’s fan, the guy’s just a baby out there on the court. He flails around, constantly complaining both with his body language and his mouth on the court. He’s a turnover or a bricked jumper waiting to happen this year. He’s not making his out of the box, wrap around, duck under lay ups, he’s not making the 3 ball, he’s reluctant to and not cohesive when playing through Al and Kemba.
I’ve been super disappointed with the Hornet’s results this season. Sure it’s early, but man, they are really underperforming, I think Lance has a lot to do with it. The team just can’t get it going when he’s out there, it’s crystal clear when Gary Neal is subbed in and the offense is instantly more fluid with better ball movement and rotations.
All in all, I’m still thrilled we’re paying Lance 9 million a year and the deal didn’t get away from us. He isn’t worth a penny more!
Feel for @cooperparsons:disqus as I know how a bad signing can ruin a season, or worse, a team. We did however discuss in these forums last year, the worth Lance has to a team. I can see why the Hornets wanted him, but it was also clear he has that Sprewell-mentality. Über talented for sure, but unfortunately it seems he puts his ego before the team.
Maybe he needs some time in the NBDL to clear his head?
Old news.
I am a Pacers fan, and speaking from that prospective; this article is out of line, and context. It’s not entirely accurate either. Lance’s shooting numbers have taken a huge plunge, but as far as the rest of his stats go….he is preforming exactly the same. He leads the Hornet’s in two major areas, rebounding, and assist averages. As far as Roy goes; he’s always had his ups and downs. He was never looked at as anything other than a defensive presence. Everything else he has added to his arsenal over the years is a bonus. And to put blame on Stephenson for his ups and downs, when we clearly have NO evidence of such (other then Hibbert preforming better early this year…..with an obvious void in our offense), is a cop out. It sounds like the coach(Clifford) has it right. Stephenson is still developing. He came from an early second round pick, to stepping into a starting role, to leading the league in triple doubles, and because of his emergence we expect him to be the next big thing? Well, there is a reason he didn’t get paid as such. He has great talents, and he was very exciting to watch last season, but those talents are still a little raw, and exciting doesn’t always translate into wins. So with that being said, deal with it Charlotte. You got what you paid for. A young star looking for his role in this league. To expect him to come in and carry this team is ridiculous. And if you aren’t happy with what you got, we will be more then glad to have him back.
That is a very interesting analysis Cody. The one thing stats don’t however measure is team chemistry and I think it’s evident that the Hornets are a team that isn’t gelling. True, it’s hard to pin it on one person, but the team did perform well last year and he appears to be the only major addition. As a Pacers fan, you must however be wishing it was Hibbert that was shipped out, over Lance leaving. right?
Actually no, no one wants him back.