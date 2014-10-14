Video: I Love Basketball TV Breaks Down Jamaal Miller’s Sick Spinning Fake

When Jamaal Miller broke out a little-seen fake spin move at the Seattle Pro-Am back in August, people couldn’t believe he pulled it off; we’d only ever seen it in an Allen Iverson commercial. But Coach Rocky of I Love Basketball TV is here to show you how to pull it off in a game, just like Miller.
We’d caution high school kids against trying to pull this off in a varsity game, or in most organized games of basketball. We know a few refs who would be really quick to blow their whistle and call a palm ball or a travel if they saw someone try and pull this out in a controlled five-on-five environment. It’s not really fair because you can perform the move without palming the ball. But if you’re playing one-on-one, or a more informal playground game, it’s the perfect antidote to some no-hands defense.
Here’s Miller’s spin slowed down…
And here’s Coach Rocky performing it in slow motion, too (we’ll pretend he didn’t shoot the right-handed layup off the wrong foot).
What do you think?
Helpful, but still not as smooth as when Miller did it
Exactly
Miller actually DID SPIN ALL the way around too..then tossed it back.
That’s a move that has to be done smoothly in order to eliminate drama.
Ai did this years ago – sick to see it still in use though!!
It’s a carry, Nce move but carrying the ball. Coach doesn’t put his hand under the ball like in the game clip.
I have legitimately been doing this move for ages now. But since this guy is famous he gets praised of course -_-