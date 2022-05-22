The Miami Heat have gone back up in the Eastern Conference Finals. Thanks to a monster game by Bam Adebayo and the Boston Celtics’ carelessness with the basketball, Miami was able to survive letting a 26-point lead get down to one during the series’ first game in Boston. As a result, the Heat picked up a 109-103 win over the Celtics to take a 2-1 lead.

The first quarter could not have gone much better for the Heat. Uplifted by the return of Kyle Lowry from a hamstring and Bam Adebayo having one of his best quarters of the postseason, the team found itself up, 39-18, thanks to its ability to get darn near anything it wanted.

Kyle Lowry finds Jimmy running up the floor for the and-1 bucket 💪#NBAConferenceFinals presented by Google Pixel on ABC pic.twitter.com/skqx5JhwWP — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2022

Bam Adebayo is hot early in Game 3 🔥 10 PTS (5/6 FGM)#NBAConferenceFinals presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/CYxy4LxmU7 — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2022

Miami shot a scorching 64 percent from the field and 71.4 percent from three in the first quarter, and had more assists (seven) and the same number of steals (five) as the Celtics had made field goal attempts. While Jaylen Brown’s early 11 points were a positive, just about everything else that Boston did to start the game could have gone much better.

The Celtics kept them from extending their lead too much, but the Heat still were in total control for much of the second. They continued to score off of turnovers and got extra opportunities via their offensive rebounding — Miami attempted 16 more field goals than Boston.

Kyle Lowry drains the high-arching fadeaway on ABC 🏀 pic.twitter.com/IEm7cMKypA — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2022

Bam Adebayo is putting together a strong first half! 16 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL for the @MiamiHEAT's man in the middle. pic.twitter.com/XOYWzThFTb — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2022

Despite this, the lead was not as impressive as it seemed destined to be when it was as many as 26. A gigantic free throw advantage gave the Celtics a chance to score despite how well the Heat scored — they shot 14-18 from the charity stripe while Miami went 3-3 — and Boston was able to go on a flurry to end the half. The Celtics went on a 10-0 run over the final 90 seconds of the period to give Miami a 62-47 led going into the locker room.

Jayson Tatum beats the buzzer from 3️⃣ The @celtics end the half on an 8-0 run!#NBAConferenceFinals presented by Google Pixel on ABC pic.twitter.com/J9Sh6JXtG7 — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2022

The Heat suffered a gigantic loss at the half, as Jimmy Butler was ruled out for the remainder of the game due to right knee inflammation. Not long after, Marcus Smart had to leave the game after a nasty ankle roll, but upon returning to the game several minutes later, Smart hit a three that got the crowd at TD Garden on their feet.

Marcus Smart returns to the court after a scary landing and hits a big three for the Celtics ‼️ pic.twitter.com/x3bzvtC2q3 — ESPN (@espn) May 22, 2022

Every time it seemed like Boston was starting to make up ground in the third, Miami had an answer. On four separate occasions, the Celtics had someone hit a shot to get the lead down to nine or 10 points, and each time, the Heat were able to prevent things from getting any closer. A big culprit was Boston’s complete inability to protect the basketball, as the team committed 17 turnovers — 14 of which were steals by Miami — through three.