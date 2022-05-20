Just 48 hours after Jimmy Butler erupted to lead the Miami Heat to a double-digit Game 1 win over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, the two teams took the floor for a pivotal Game 2 tilt at FTX Arena. The result was quite different in the rematch, however, as the Celtics played a near-perfect first half to take complete control and rode that advantage to a 127-102 victory that doubled as Miami’s first home loss in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

At the outset, it was actually Miami that controlled the pace. The Heat used a 13-3 run to take an 18-8 lead, with Miami making four of its first five three-point attempts with no turnovers in the opening minutes.

Nnamdi stays ready 👌 pic.twitter.com/ukt4y1abmg — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 20, 2022

Max Strus is a laser 🏀#NBAConferenceFinals presented by Google Pixel on ESPN pic.twitter.com/g9DJ4pz0Ks — NBA (@NBA) May 20, 2022

Though that was the start Miami likely desired, it did not last. In fact, Boston flipped the script decisively with a 24-3 run that included a stretch of 17 consecutive points. Miami scored only three points in the span of almost seven minutes, with Boston putting together a spurt of 20 points in eight possessions.

Jaylen Brown put Strus in a blender😳 pic.twitter.com/QcttwizSd7 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 20, 2022

PRITCHARD DROPPING A BOMB 💥 pic.twitter.com/EDYQBrPEW3 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 20, 2022

The Celtics shot 63 percent from the floor and a blistering 9-of-11 from three-point range in the first quarter, racking up ten assists in the process. Following Miami’s hot start, the Heat missed 12 of their final 14 shots in the period, with Boston seizing control. That didn’t stop early in the second quarter, as the Celtics used a 12-4 run to cap a 39-10 extended stretch and build a 47-28 lead.

PAYTON PRITCHARD FLAME THROWER 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1dp0FaeGUX — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 20, 2022

Boston kept coming, building its lead to as many as 29 points in the first half, even when remembering the visitors once trailed by double figures in the first quarter. Jayson Tatum scored 20 points before halftime, making seven of his ten shot attempts, and the Celtics shot 59 percent from the floor and 12-of-19 from three-point range with 16 turnovers and four assists as a team.

Clear the runway for JT ✈ 20 first-half points for Tatum on ESPN pic.twitter.com/IQ0nYGGwQ6 — NBA (@NBA) May 20, 2022

The Celtics went into the locker room with a 25-point advantage, having scored nearly 1.6 points per possession against a top-flight defense on the road in the first half. Coming out of the break, Butler did have designs on a comeback bid, scoring 16 points in the first nine minutes of the third quarter and keying a 12-2 run that slashed Boston’s lead to 17.

Jimmy Butler hangs and drains the and-1 bucket, he has 16 points in Q3.#NBAConferenceFinals presented by Google Pixel on ESPN pic.twitter.com/DJp1uudAbI — NBA (@NBA) May 20, 2022

That was as competitive as the game became, though, and the Celtics reinstalled a 25-point edge at the end of the third quarter and led by as many as 34 points on the way to the blowout win. In addition, Miami announced during the third period that standout forward P.J. Tucker was ruled out of action with a left knee contusion, and any limitation for Tucker would be difficult for the Heat to withstand moving forward in the series.