Heat Hold Deron Williams Scoreless In Game 2 Win

In Game 1, Kevin Garnett was held scoreless in the playoffs for the first time in his hall-of-fame career. In Game 2 the Heat held Deron Williams without a point for the first time since 2006 — when he was a rookie. He only played nine minutes in that game his rookie year, but logged 36 minutes last night during an 0-for-9 performance in the 94-82 Heat victory.

D-Will isn’t a star anymore, even if people like to think so. A rash of ankle injuries — he had a pair of cortisone injections before Game 7 in Toronto — have robbed him of his mobility and you can see the confidence has drained right out of him with every painful shuffle of his feet. He was 0-for-9 from the field last night and also missed a pair of free throws.

That wasn’t the only thing going on last night in Miami. 38-year-old Ray Allen, nemesis of Paul Pierce and KG, was darting all over the court finding open looks on the way to 13 second-half points. Despite his age, Allen averaged the highest speed on the court of any Heat player, per SportVu.

LeBron says the Heat was "stuck in mud" to begin the game. Credits Ray Allen's "constant movement" for getting the team going. — Joseph Goodman (@JoeGoodmanJr) May 9, 2014

LeBron led all scorers with 22 points on 9-for-18 from the field, and Dwyane Wade came alive in the fourth scoring eight of his 14 points in the period.

