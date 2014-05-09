Heat Hold Deron Williams Scoreless In Game 2 Win

05.09.14 4 years ago

In Game 1, Kevin Garnett was held scoreless in the playoffs for the first time in his hall-of-fame career. In Game 2 the Heat held Deron Williams without a point for the first time since 2006 — when he was a rookie. He only played nine minutes in that game his rookie year, but logged 36 minutes last night during an 0-for-9 performance in the 94-82 Heat victory.

D-Will isn’t a star anymore, even if people like to think so. A rash of ankle injuries — he had a pair of cortisone injections before Game 7 in Toronto — have robbed him of his mobility and you can see the confidence has drained right out of him with every painful shuffle of his feet. He was 0-for-9 from the field last night and also missed a pair of free throws.

That wasn’t the only thing going on last night in Miami. 38-year-old Ray Allen, nemesis of Paul Pierce and KG, was darting all over the court finding open looks on the way to 13 second-half points. Despite his age, Allen averaged the highest speed on the court of any Heat player, per SportVu.

LeBron led all scorers with 22 points on 9-for-18 from the field, and Dwyane Wade came alive in the fourth scoring eight of his 14 points in the period.

Will the Nets win a game this series?

TOPICS#Miami Heat#LeBron James
TAGSBROOKLYN NETSDERON WILLIAMSDimeMagLeBron JamesMIAMI HEATRAY ALLEN

