Heat shake off slow start in comeback win; Carmelo is back

Winning really does fix everything. Similar to how the early-season needling of LeBron and Chris Bosh has been all but muted since the Miami Heat started cracking off W’s like Popeye’s makes biscuits, we’re also hearing nowhere near as much noise about Pat Riley coming in to save Erik Spoelstra from himself on the Miami bench. Last night’s Heat/Warriors game was another vote of confidence for Spoelstra, who watched his team sleep-walk through the first half, then got them to strap up defensively and pull off a comeback win in the second half … Golden State led by as much as 20 in the first half, as Dorell Wright was raining treys on his former team while scoring 20 of his game-high 30 points. Monta Ellis had a halfcourt banker to beat the first-quarter buzzer, and it just seemed like this was going to be the Warriors’ night. In the second half, however, Miami brought the defensive effort and ran away for another win. LeBron finished with 25 points and 10 assists, D-Wade had 25 points and 8 dimes, and Bosh had 20 points and 11 boards … One time D-Wade knifed into the lane, glided past David Lee and swung the ball around Ekpe Udoh in mid-air to drop in a finger roll under the rookie’s arm. Upon landing, Udoh looked back at D-Wade in shock. Guys weren’t doing things like that in the Big 12 … The Warriors can’t wear their yellow warm-ups on Miami’s court. That’s just bad for everybody’s eyes. But that fashion choice wasn’t as questionable as LeBron’s schmedium polo shirt at the post-game press conference. It looked like something borrowed from Eddie House‘s closet … Carmelo Anthony returned to the Nuggets after missing five games due to the death of his sister. ‘Melo was rusty with his handle and his jumper was off — he missed 15 of his first 18 tries — but he finished with a solid 16 points and 10 boards as the Nuggets destroyed the Kings …
bullz all da way!!! drose for MVP
Aw, no mention of Boykins night off the bench?
@jackass Yessir on both accounts DROSE 4 MVP hands down
Dirk 4 MVP
seriously look how the Mavs do without him on on 0-3 skid; if title says most “valuable” player u cant argue against dirk.
And DRose plays horrible pick and roll defense.
Kim Kardashian was sitting courtside, which means she and Kris Humphries must be close to marriage. How else do you explain a rich girl voluntarily attending a Nets/Wolves game in Minnesota?
LOL
Kim Kardashian and Maria Sharapova. This feels damn weird but somehow you gotta envy not being a New Jersey Net…
lester is right
Miami’s D in the 3rd quarter was a clinic. Even though it was against the Warriors it was still impressive.
That Kardashian comment, was priceless!! Hilarious. Dime does it again!
It only took 47 free throws for the heat to come back too
As Hydroo said
Personal Fouls:
GSW 31
Heat 12
Free throws:
GSW 16
Heat 47
I’m just sayin’…
^^ lol
yeah the Heat are nothin’ without the refs protecting D-Wade like he’s a 500 year old dinosaur egg. the entire 3rd Q was solid D from Miami, followed by D-Wade fast-breaking into GS defenders and getting to the line no matter how little contact there was or who initiated it.
ridiculous. if the refs keep bailin’ them out like that they’ll never lose.
did trevor ariza sign off on the rock after the smash on mcgee?
Heat are rolling, gotta love them Heat!
Who is Kris Kardashian? Could be related to Marko Lima.
500-year old dino egg? That’s crazy! I am seeing Far Side Gallery here:
“Not long after the Crusades there was a Renaissance period…which abruptly ended when a Stegosaurus and his best friend, the mighty Pterodactyl, decided to crash the party.”
500 year old dinosaur egg? Kids, stay in school.
29-4 — tops in the league. Keep up the good work.
Gordon Hayward had a couple posterizations against the grizz last night
did dime really try and clown JeBron???thas blasphemy????did aron not come into work 2day or sumthin??
It’s funny how someone can critique Drose defensively and then tout Fork for MVP in the same sentence
hey dime, were you guys too busy slobbing over the miami FT parade in the 2nd half to realize that caron butler left his game with a knee injury that is turning out to be a partially torn patellar tendon? step your game up.
What That’s What’s Up said. 500 years? lol They’re a little older than that.
And the Spurs record. They played great defense last night.
Trevor Ariza just put himself into the top plays of 2011 with that dunk on my boy Mcgee. Body 2 body, right through him. Thats how u dunk on another man. Drose may never win MvP in his career (PGs dont get that respect often), but that kid is balling like an MvP. So far this year i think its hard to pick an MVP because so many are putting up numbers but if i had to choose it would be Rose, Dirk, Durant, Howard, LBJ. And i believe the award should go to the best player of that bunch who’s team would fall apart without him and thats Howard IMHO. Without him the Magic would give up 150ppg and score about 90ppg. Rose is 2nd and Durant 3rd. But hell Dirk and Rose cant even get the respect to be named a starter for the ASG so how can they be Mvps?
Oh and @LESTER, Do you know what it is to play GOOD pick n roll defense or are u just repeating what u saw a hater wrote on these comment sections? If u do then i apologize for assuming u are a complete fluking moron. Also, are u saying Dirk is a GOOD defender then? Since u think he’s the MVP and that was your excuse for putting Rose out of the equation? Actually i think Rose’s evil twin Russell Westbrook should get some votest too as he has been ballin outta control himself this year.
No mention of how Paul should’ve been charging Wall for those point guard lessons? Jacking and mugging Wall all day long. If Wall would’ve outplayed CP3 there would be a seperate damn article put up here at Dime.
The MVP race should be fun this year. I undertand arguments for a number of players and I definitely don’t think it’s obvious. Right now my top choices would be Deron Williams, Rose, Paul, Dirk, Howard, Gasol, and maybe Lebron. I kinda wanna rule out Dirk because of defense but he has been pretty impressive closing out games. I leave out Durant because of Westbrook. I definitely tend to look at how a team would fare without the “MVP” and I think the Jazz, Bulls, Hornets, Mavs, Lakers, and Heat would be much worse off without those players.
That being said, I am leaning toward D Will as my pick. Dude controls everything for the Jazz and strikes fear in any defender in the 4th. He just seems to make the right decision. He plays D too.
@UnChecked, good point i definantly overlooked my boy Deron Williams. And i been saying he was MVP all season. Yeah id have to say he is the leader at this point but PGs never get enuff luv. Utah without Williams would be a lotto team or damn near it.
well i said dirk was the mvp a couple of weeks ago this skid just proves it.
@the egg dude
really?
When was the law passed that you had to be a good defender to win MVP?
Steve Nash won it twice as well as Dirk(1), and Bird(3), and Barkley etc.