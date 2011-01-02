Heat shake off slow start in comeback win; Carmelo is back

Winning really does fix everything. Similar to how the early-season needling of LeBron and Chris Bosh has been all but muted since the Miami Heat started cracking off W’s like Popeye’s makes biscuits, we’re also hearing nowhere near as much noise about Pat Riley coming in to save Erik Spoelstra from himself on the Miami bench. Last night’s Heat/Warriors game was another vote of confidence for Spoelstra, who watched his team sleep-walk through the first half, then got them to strap up defensively and pull off a comeback win in the second half … Golden State led by as much as 20 in the first half, as Dorell Wright was raining treys on his former team while scoring 20 of his game-high 30 points. Monta Ellis had a halfcourt banker to beat the first-quarter buzzer, and it just seemed like this was going to be the Warriors’ night. In the second half, however, Miami brought the defensive effort and ran away for another win. LeBron finished with 25 points and 10 assists, D-Wade had 25 points and 8 dimes, and Bosh had 20 points and 11 boards … One time D-Wade knifed into the lane, glided past David Lee and swung the ball around Ekpe Udoh in mid-air to drop in a finger roll under the rookie’s arm. Upon landing, Udoh looked back at D-Wade in shock. Guys weren’t doing things like that in the Big 12 … The Warriors can’t wear their yellow warm-ups on Miami’s court. That’s just bad for everybody’s eyes. But that fashion choice wasn’t as questionable as LeBron’s schmedium polo shirt at the post-game press conference. It looked like something borrowed from Eddie House‘s closet … Carmelo Anthony returned to the Nuggets after missing five games due to the death of his sister. ‘Melo was rusty with his handle and his jumper was off — he missed 15 of his first 18 tries — but he finished with a solid 16 points and 10 boards as the Nuggets destroyed the Kings …