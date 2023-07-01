The Heat Are Trading Victor Oladipo To The Thunder

The Miami Heat have been a hot topic this summer given their pursuit of some of the top guards on (and potentially going on) the trade market. They did not end up with Bradley Beal, aren’t expected to land James Harden, although that’s still a possibility, and there is also the constant pursuit of Damian Lillard, who remains not available (yet, as always).

As such, every move Miami makes comes with the consideration that it is a move setting up another, larger move, which is why a late night deal sending Victor Oladipo’s $9.4 million salary and some second round picks to Oklahoma City raised some eyebrows.

Miami is trading Victor Oladipo to Oklahoma City, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

Oklahoma City is acquiring Victor Oladipo and draft compensation to absorb his $9.45 million expiring contract, sources tell ESPN. Miami creates a trade exception of $9.45M with the deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

It could, of course, just be a salary shedding move, as the Heat are over the tax and Oladipo doesn’t figure to be part of their rotation next season as he continues to rehab a knee injury suffered in April that ended his season. Oladipo picking up his player option was never in question, and as such there have been plenty of rumblings about Miami trying to move off his deal. At the same time, you can’t help but wonder if this is being done with something specific in mind, clearing space for a bigger deal that could come down the line sooner than later. That, of course, we’ll have to wait to see, but for now Oladipo is headed back to Oklahoma City for the second time in his career.