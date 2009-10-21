Heineken Red Star Soul Tour Hits NYC

The Heineken Red Star Soul Tour passed through New York City last weekend. Dime was able to hit up the show, which was invitation only and closed off to the public. The Red Star Soul event was held right in the heart of midtown Manhattan at Gotham Hall. With its pillars and marble detailing, the venue is usually reserved for big corporate functions, parties and wedding, but on this Saturday night it hosted a hip-hop concert.

The crowd of 200 or so were treated to performances by Wale, Estelle, Biz Markie and Ludacris. There were also a few celebrities in the house including Mario Lopez (aka A.C. Slater), Adrienne Bailon of 3LW (legit), Tyson Beckford, Nas and the Knicks’ Al Harrington.

The show was incredible. Because it was a small crowd, the show had a more intimate atmosphere. Gotham Hall was incredible too, although the venue’s acoustics are average at best. Definitely the highlight of the night for me was hearing Biz Markie spin nothing but mid ’90s rap (the golden era). Getting free Heinekens all evening was a plus too.

What’s the best concert you’ve ever seen?

