Heir Jordan: MJ’s Sons Let You Walk In Their Shoes

#Michael Jordan #Video
12.28.11 7 years ago 10 Comments

In case you didn’t already know, Michael Jordan‘s two sons – Marcus Jordan and Jeff Jordan – both play basketball at the University of Central Florida in Orlando. Marcus, a junior, leads the Knights (8-3) in scoring with 17.1 points per game. Jeff, a senior transfer from Illinois, plays over 24 minutes off the bench. Together, along with the help of senior point guard A.J. Rompza (who we profiled in Dime #63), they are launching a new website titled Heir-Jordan.com in 2012. After watching the following trailer, we’re pretty sure you’re going to want to bookmark this site.

What do you think?

TOPICS#Michael Jordan#Video
TAGSA.J. RompzaCOLLEGEHeir JordanJeff JordanMarcus JordanMichael JordanUniversity Of Central Floridavideo

