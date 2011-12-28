Heir Jordan: MJ’s Sons Let You Walk In Their Shoes

In case you didn’t already know, Michael Jordan‘s two sons – Marcus Jordan and Jeff Jordan – both play basketball at the University of Central Florida in Orlando. Marcus, a junior, leads the Knights (8-3) in scoring with 17.1 points per game. Jeff, a senior transfer from Illinois, plays over 24 minutes off the bench. Together, along with the help of senior point guard A.J. Rompza (who we profiled in Dime #63), they are launching a new website titled Heir-Jordan.com in 2012. After watching the following trailer, we’re pretty sure you’re going to want to bookmark this site.
I’m sure MJ is very fond of Marcus’ 1/2 and full sleeve of ink…
I’m still not sure what this is even about? Legacies? Changing the world?
Plot please?
gotta be the shoes! lol for real tho, wtf is it about?
I wonder how many other dudes at Central Florida are trying to cozy up to the Jordans and set themselves up for future business opps.
@austin…I go to UCF and I def tell you that dudes as well as chicks are trying to be their friends at all costs..Sometimes marcus and jeff can be cocky…Oh and Jordan is there at least once a week.
Rompza is a gooold digger. He is always all up on them.
don’t lose focus boys. If you truely love basketball then play ball and don’t worry about all this extra side stuff. Marcus is a legit baller who has a chance to play pro ball if he polished his jumper and handles.
Ah well
^Rompza has been boys w/ the family for a while now.
When these guys get cut from a NBA summer league roster they’re gonna regret the time they were trying to make the sundance film festival instead of working on their game in the gym.
@Brokejumper Do You Really Think They Are Worried If They Get Cut From A Pro Team (DON’T ANSWER THE QUESTION-BEING SARCASTIC)? I Think They Are More Focused On Being Business Men In The Future. So Before All The Salty People Who Are Mad Their Parents Didn’t Leave Them In A Position Like Marcus And Jeff…Let’s See What This Movement Is All About…