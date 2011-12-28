Heir Jordan: MJ’s Sons Let You Walk In Their Shoes

In case you didn’t already know, Michael Jordan‘s two sons – Marcus Jordan and Jeff Jordan – both play basketball at the University of Central Florida in Orlando. Marcus, a junior, leads the Knights (8-3) in scoring with 17.1 points per game. Jeff, a senior transfer from Illinois, plays over 24 minutes off the bench. Together, along with the help of senior point guard A.J. Rompza (who we profiled in Dime #63), they are launching a new website titled Heir-Jordan.com in 2012. After watching the following trailer, we’re pretty sure you’re going to want to bookmark this site.

