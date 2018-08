The only NBA story line that has been able to steal any of the buzz from the already drama-laden NBA Playoffs has been the release of the Brooklyn Nets logo. There was quite a stir last week when imagery of the logo initially leaked, just a few days in advance of it’s official unveiling. We were on hand yesterday in BK for the official event to drop the new logo (and merch) on the basketball world.

Here are some images of the party at the Atlantic Terminal Mall: