Here’s 1:30 Of Nerlens Noel Blocking Everything In Sight In High School

An official mixtape of Nerlens Noel from his high school days plays out exactly like you would think: he dunks and blocks everything in sight. The rookie was a part of the most shocking move from NBA Draft night, and hopes to be ready to hit the floor by the holidays. I’m sure Sixers fans could grow to love this.

Will he be a star in the NBA?

