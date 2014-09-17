Here’s Blake Griffin Actually Performing Poetry Live On Stage

09.17.14

Blake Griffin’s comedic chops are well-known, and his reputation as basketball’s premier commercial actor was cemented earlier this week when he partnered with VIZIO for #SlamDunkPoetry. But those videos, obviously, were heavily edited and put together over shoots that were likely hours long. Standing in front of a live audience and actually reciting those poems in one take is a different animal – for most people. Unsurprisingly, though, Griffin’s delivery of “An Exploration of Self” and “Metamorphosis” at LA’s Laugh Factory last night equaled and perhaps outdid his rendition in the initial video.

Below are our first looks at Griffin’s bobblehead and tearaway pants poems:

And here’s a portion of his raw performance at Laugh Factory:

Griffin is no stranger to the oratorical spotlight, though. His experience with stand-up helped ease his nerves. Though how anxious could you be if the content isn’t even your own? Blasphemy!

Seriously, Griffin’s comfort on stage is very impressive. We’re looking forward to watching his unique endorsement campaign with VIZIO develop.

