High School Basketball Coach Drops Greatest Pregame Introduction You’ll Ever See

#Video
11.18.13 5 years ago

There’s not much to say about this video, which consists of Bloomfield High School’s (CT) head coach going off during pregame introductions. Really going off. (It was posted around four weeks ago, but somehow this is our first time seeing it.) Just watch. Who wouldn’t love to play for a coach like this?

via Barstool Sports

