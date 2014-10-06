Hoop Culture’s “This Game Is My Life” Headphones

Hoop Culture has come out with their latest product, dope custom headphones produced by Sol Republic. With the trademarked phrase: “This Game is My Life” in text across the top, these headphones are a must for fans and ballers alike.

They come in red and black camo as well as a version with the hardwood floor design.

The V8 sound engines provide a cozy, bass-heavy listening experience with an interchangeable remix headband and cable to create custom looks. The Sound Track headband also features FlexTech™, which makes it virtually indestructable. Plus, inline mic/music control is compatible with Apple® and most other devices.

You can purchase headphones HERE.

