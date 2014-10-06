Hoop Culture’s “This Game Is My Life” Headphones

#Style – Kicks and Gear
10.06.14 4 years ago

Hoop Culture has come out with their latest product, dope custom headphones produced by Sol Republic. With the trademarked phrase: “This Game is My Life” in text across the top, these headphones are a must for fans and ballers alike.

They come in red and black camo as well as a version with the hardwood floor design.

The V8 sound engines provide a cozy, bass-heavy listening experience with an interchangeable remix headband and cable to create custom looks. The Sound Track headband also features FlexTech™, which makes it virtually indestructable. Plus, inline mic/music control is compatible with Apple® and most other devices.

You can purchase headphones HERE.

[Hoop Culture]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGS"This Game Is My Life" HeadphonesHoop CultureSOL REPUBLICStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP