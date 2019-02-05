Getty Image

The Grizzlies look content to close the book on the Mike Conley and Marc Gasol era in Memphis. Reports indicate that the team has been in discussions with the Utah Jazz about a Conley trade, while another says that the team has talked about sending the pair to Toronto for Kyle Lowry and Jonas Valanciunas.

However, a report by Shams Charania indicates a move for Gasol could be on the horizon, and it doesn’t involve sending the veteran big man north of the border. According to Charania, the Grizzlies are in “serious talks” with the Charlotte Hornets about sending Gasol to the Eastern Conference.