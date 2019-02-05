The Raptors Have Reportedly Offered Kyle Lowry In Trade Talks For Mike Conley And Marc Gasol

02.05.19 1 hour ago

The Memphis Grizzlies seem to have resigned themselves to their fate, and are approaching this trade deadline as an opportunity to hit the reset button and trade away Marc Gasol and Mike Conley.

While most have been tinkering with ideas that would send the two long-time stars in Memphis to different teams, it is possible they are packaged together. There are a number of teams interested in the players, even with Conley’s contract, as Utah has had reported interest in a possible Conley-Ricky Rubio swap, while Gasol figures to draw interest from those in need of an upgrade at center.

The Raptors have been among the teams expected to consider a Gasol trade, but they apparently are in talks to acquire both in a blockbuster deal that would send Kyle Lowry to Memphis, along with Jonas Valanciunas, according to Sports Illustrated’s Jake Fischer.

