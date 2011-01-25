Hornets “other” star storms the Thunder; Knicks end losing skid

The instruction book says Chris Paul is the alpha, omega, and everything in between for the New Orleans Hornets, but last night Dave West owned the most crucial moments of the team’s win over the Thunder. We reference shooting one’s face off here often, but D-West was the epitome on Monday. By the time he was done sticking daggers on OKC, eyeballs and noses were strewn everywhere like it was the prop room of “Nip/Tuck,” and the Hornets won their 9th in a row to take possession of third place in the Western Conference … After Serge Ibaka crammed on Emeka Okafor (“That was a power Serge!” yelled one announcer) and Russell Westbrook nailed a pull-up jumper, OKC led by four with four minutes left. That’s when West went to work. He scored every one of the Hornets’ points the rest of the way, hitting four jump shots from alternating sides of the key, and we don’t think any of them touched the rim. On the last one, New Orleans had the ball with 10 seconds left and the score tied. West (20 pts) squared up on Ibaka and tried to lull him to sleep, then tried to power past him, and when neither of those worked, West faded and nailed a jumper in Ibaka’s eye with 0.5 on the clock. On the Thunder’s last chance, the suddenly stingy Hornets defense took away every option but Thabo Sefolosha and Ibaka, and OKC’s two worst offensive players on the floor unsurprisingly produced a turnover … CP3’s biggest contributions down the stretch were on defense. A couple times Paul (24 pts, 9 asts, 3 stls) poked the ball away from Westbrook (18 pts, 10 asts) to create turnovers, and a couple other times he guarded Kevin Durant on crunch-time possessions to force KD into misses. Durant (22 pts, 8 rebs) was scoreless in the fourth quarter … After Okafor dunked on Durant one time, New Orleans announcer Gil McGregor screamed “In da face! In da face!” like Eddie Murphy in Coming to America … Speaking of the greatest comedy of all-time, Samuel L. Jackson was sitting courtside in New Orleans. The building was so loud you couldn’t even hear him yelling at everybody … Some of the Dime crew was at MSG for Knicks/Wizards, where the home team snapped its six-game losing streak and the other guys fell to 0-21 on the road this season … JaVale McGee poked the grizzly bear that is Amar’e Stoudemire with a sharp stick and he didn’t even know it. In one first-quarter sequence, JaVale scored on Amar’e, then got away with a foul on him, and then Amar’e turned the ball over, which led to a spectacular alley-oop to McGee from John Wall (18 pts, 7 rebs, 9 asts). Next possession, Amar’e (30 pts, 9 rebs) beasted McGee under the rim and dunked on him so hard he broke his goggles like Ralphie when he beat up Scott Farkus. That Knicks soon took the lead and never looked back …Read More>>
david west looks like chris bosh with that smooth j.
uhm, on second thought chris bosh looks like david west without the banging down low.
haven’t seen detroit games, is tmac in form now? he has had decent stat lines
Am I the only one wondering when will Detroit turn McGrady loose? He needs more minutes.
So Kurt thomas flashed back to when he was an assistant for the mavs??
The Cavs wish they were as bad as the Wizards on the road only. How many games have they won since Lebron-ageddon happened? Shits pitiful.
Meanwhile, Josh Howard fell the FUCK off. Dude was an all-star but now he’s not mentioned at all and now he’s getting his food jacked too
Big sexy! Joakim will work as anouncer when retired
Why cant Brooke Lopez rebound? He is at 6 right now! What the F is holding him back? He is only about 4 boards per game ahead of Earl Boykins! DAMN!
@ Gunner
Josh Howard tore hs ACL last year. very hard to not fall off with that.
is the old t-mac back?
Power Surge will be a great nickname for Ibaka, or maybe Sergeant.
CP3 steals the ball in crunch time, scores in the clutch, dishes for West during the last stretch, and even guarded KD who is 10 inch taller than him! on top of that, he got smack around the whole game, rolled his ankle in the last play, and created the turnover.
you are one amazing basketball player CP3.
If you haven’t seen the three game winners from Brook Lopez, David West, and Rudy Gay you can click my name to check it out…
On a side note @Diego… I’m pretty sure that everyone knew that Minneapolis is in the state of Minnesota yesterday. Thanks for the geography lesson though.
@ Dime…am I the only person here to wonder why you haven’t called out Sean.Dynastaybball for the advertisements? Do you know him? Just trying to help a brother out? Is he paying you? I’m all for the basketball sites and I even checked out his, but he does come in here in an awful lot (everyday) telling people to leave your site and go to his. He even tries to jack the Fantasy Doctor’s column!
Anyway, not trying to hate on the guy, the site isn’t bad but just curious.
That West game winner was absolutely the worst shot I could imagine him taking, before he promptly swished it. Got to respect dudes game.
Lopez needs to rebound, he is at Bargniani level which is to say, dude is rebounding like a SF. Not good when your franchise C is doing that.
On a side note, DeRozan is quietly turning into one of the better scorers in the league, nice to see someone living up to their potential. Now if only he could get a solid all round game
@IGP
I dunno what the problem is, it’s just another website not like he’s linking to porn. He gets the videos DIME talk about up faster I see nothing wrong with doing that.
Kind of off topic… does Griffin have a nickname yet???
@IGP: I don’t see the problem with sean.dynasty or his link either. My link is better though.
I just can’t figure out how the Hornets keep winning. They are like the Spurs light. Boring, great PG play and post play, an all star who is never in the spot light… Wait a minute those aren’t bad things are they?
On Sean.dynasty, I don’t get it. I peeped the site, the only thing he can be trying to generate are subscriptions. He can pay Dime to advertise, but he is missing one vital component and that’s ads. Dime should teach him to monetize his site and tell him to put a link to DIME on his site. I did that on my site without asking because I keep DIME in my daily routine. It’s just a courtesy thing. Hint hint. I think the only thing is he should contribute more to the dialogue to make sure people stay on Dime as well. Dime should also make their links targets so when we click we don’t leave DIME altogether. Geek session over.
Chris B
Samuel L. Jackson was sitting courtside in New Orleans. The building was so loud you couldn’t even hear him yelling at everybody
I dont believe that was Mr. Jackson then, you can always hear that man yell
Hey guys, it’s called a blog… it’s free and I don’t make money from it. I’m not allowed to post advertisements nor am I trying to steal readers from Dime… if you want to check out a video or read a few fantasy articles you might find it interesting. If not, no harm no foul. I knew people would call me out… though I’m not sure why.
As far as the fantasy doctor goes… I didn’t know he was the only person that was allowed to post answers. I apologize for having an opinion.
Everyone here that has a red name has a link to a website…
@Jay
I want Griffin to have a nickname but I’ve only heard one that I kind of like so far… there’s another site (shhh don’t tell anyone that there are sites on the internet besides Dime) that’s been pushing the name “The Poster Child”…
@sean
I’ve heard a couple decent ones too in reference to the city he plays for.
The Blake-Show
and the team is the LA Blakers. Lol!!
Funny shit but if he moves teams, it won’t work.
Not feeling the Griffindor, Poster Child or any of that stuff
I think he should just go ahead and call himself ‘Blake Mamba’
Haha. Good stuff. I’m really hoping that Griffin stays with the Clippers for life… I’m sure Lakers fans would love for him to switch jerseys at some point in his career but I think it’d be good for the league to have two must-see LA teams. How’s Sterling gonna screw this up?
I’ve never clicked on sean.vaginastybball and I probably will never do it.
Spurs in Utah tomorrow night; should be a great game. Utah is struggling lately and really needs a statement win to get their mojo back. game on
It’s easy guys
Blake Superior
Just call him “The Nasty”
@Stunna
I like that one.
Or we could just call him Nuts…. cuz that’s all his defenders see.
@That’s What’s Up
I’m hoping my Jazz players (Williams and Jefferson) pull their heads out and BLAST the Spurs! That’s fine man… are you still enjoying Dime’s “Brett Favre The Decision” video that’s at the top of the page everytime you visit here?
vaginasty…I’m not sure what cryptic insult you’re trying to lob over, so you must expound.
…or just keep posting trash and continue to beg for people to click on your name.
Jazz are reeling and will give it their all, but I’m hoping the Spurs are rested enough to take them down. Sloan vs. Pop is probably the best matchup to watch
That’s fine man. I’m not gonna fight with you. You win, I lose… why don’t you go back to your alter ego “Jurg”… you were much more entertaining back then.
When you watch the Spurs do you wear your chaps or just the standard gear (cowboy hat, neckerchief, and “dungarees”? Sounds like the life!
Jurg was great, not even I could touch lines like “Respect to that player who hold it down like jurgo with ladies of the night”.
Jurg/o had his own twitter account he posted – he’s actually a real dude, not like the alter-QQ last June.
…why the fuck did I even type this shit???
we leave the assless chaps to you vaginasty.
rainbow pride bitch
Damn! everytime my fellow husky rudy gay does something like that, it always evoke bad memories of the rockets when they traded him for shane battier…
Bahahahahaha!!!!
LMAO @ “dungarees”… TWU’s Jurgo rant… and “rainbow pride bitch”.
Hahahahahaha! Oh shit. This is why I come here so often…. the discussions, and disagreements make it worth it. Not the articles. I don’t give a shit about the articles.
Hahaha. When I wear chaps I use the covered ass variety! I thought that Jurg dude was hilarious. He got chased away by the constant insults I believe. I’d love to see that twitter feed though…
nothing detailed on Detroit beating Orlando. And what is with you people ref T-mac? you do not want to bring bad luck to him, and prefer not to mention anything? he has looked very nice many times this season, in limited time. tonigt he played 35 minutes and went for 20/7/5, in previous games he had 15 in the 4th q and more.
hope he keeps this up.
I don’t think the old TMAC is back, but I like how he has found ways to be productive by using the skills that he still has. Sometimes you gotta slow down to make it work.
@ Dynastybball
I guess my post wasn’t clear…I don’t have a problem at all with your site (aside from the fact that it can be annoying when you tell everyone to click on your site..but then again how else can you get people to read it?). I was just wondering if Dime was working with you (and if they were, how did you make that happen?) A lot of people here have blogs and stuff that they try to share but you are here everyday telling everyone about it. I’m sure Dime is a little annoyed. But you are right, no big deal. I just was making the observation, bored at work.
good day so far.
just noticed Utah plays at LA tonight; I like the Spurs chances even more tomorrow, especially if Utah can pull out the W tonight
Nice reference, but if my memory serves me right, Ralphie didn’t break his glasses when he beat up Scott Farkus. That was when he ‘shot his eye out.’
Ralphie got in trouble for cursing as he beat the snot outta Farkus.
@IGP
I understand what you are saying. I’m sure I can be annoying, that’s why I figured first thing in the morning I’d mention it, make a point (or try to) about something relevant and not mention it for any other posts the rest of the day. It’s pretty much the same as someone posting a youtube link the way I see it.
I’m just killing time at my desk too… trying to talk about bball or bust balls while on the clock. My work blocked dime about a year ago so now the only thing that sucks is how long it takes to type shit out on the keyboard of my phone.
T-Mac went HARD on his former team!
@ That’s What’s Up
I was laughing my ass off reading that post…any regular reader and poster knows what you are talking about.
And Dime…what ever happened to reader comment of the day? I was the first winner of that!
Note to the Cavs front office. You better be working on a plan to revive this team. Or please give these guys some kind’a motivation other than the post-Lebron junk, or make some trades. It stinks to see this team down in the basement getting destroyed when this was once a team winning 50-60 games not to long ago. Atleast get out there and win some games for respect.
I hereby dub him ‘The Gryphon’,but that might be a little to smart for the average fan to grasp.
@Jules — I thought he also broke his glasses during the scrap with Farkus. It was when Farkus hit him with the snowball.
@ that’s wats up
JOKE
@Austin – yeah, you might be right on that one.