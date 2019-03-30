Tyler Herro Dreams Of Buckets As A Late Three Pushes Kentucky Into The Elite Eight

03.30.19 55 mins ago

Duke-Virginia Tech — and more specifically the Zion Williamson show — may have captured the nation’s attention in the late time slot on Friday night, but Houston and Kentucky made for some drama of their own in their respective tournament game.

Houston was in the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in 35 years, while Kentucky is a perennial national title contender. But the matchup proved to have some sizzle.

Tyler Herro hit a huge three on the right wing with 25.8 seconds left to give Kentucky the lead, causing Houston to use their last timeout to set up a final shot.

P.J. Washington was brilliant for Kentucky on the night, and he came up big late, with a huge block on a potential game-winner for Houston and a big board to seal the win for the Wildcats.

