The Houston Rockets made it official on Monday as Carmelo Anthony inked his one-year, veteran minimum deal to join last year’s top seed in the Western Conference.

As of now, it’s still yet to be determined whether Anthony comes off the bench — something he refused to do in Oklahoma City — or earns a starting job, but in either case the Rockets hope he can be a helping hand on the wing as they look to topple the Warriors this season. While Carmelo joining the Rockets was something put in motion earlier this summer while the Thunder were working on trade possibilities for Anthony, it’s apparently been simmering under the surface for many years.

Daryl Morey has apparently been targeting Melo since the summer of 2014, when he apparently pitched Anthony on forming a Big Three with James Harden and, yes, Dwight Howard. On Monday, Morey revealed some art he’d commissioned from comic book artist Rob Liefeld of that trio all together.