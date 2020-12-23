While the Rockets take stock of the lingering tension with James Harden, the team is now also dealing with a positive coronavirus test and the fallout of corresponding contact tracing, all of which could leave the team without multiple players in its opening night matchup with Oklahoma City, according to multiple reports. This all on top of a previously announced positive test for Ben McLemore, who has been isolating for several days already.

Initially, Shams Charania of The Athletic noted that players including DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall were isolating as a result of contact tracing within the Rockets’ organization. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski later added that both Wall and Cousins had tested negative but were at home isolating as a precaution.

Houston guard John Wall has tested negative for the coronavirus, but is among a group of Rockets sent home today because of a positive test of another teammate, sources tell ESPN. That other player is getting tested again to confirm he's contracted the coronavirus, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 23, 2020

Rockets C DeMarcus Cousins has tested negative for the coronavirus, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 23, 2020

Before long, reporters uncovered who the player in question was, and it turned out to be rookie second-round pick Kenyon Martin Jr. who tested positive and was in isolation on Wednesday. Martin was added to the Rockets’ injury report mid-day Wednesday.

New Rockets additions to official NBA injury report: Out: Kenyon Martin Jr. (Not With Team — Self Isolating) Questionable: DeMarcus Cousins (right ankle sprain) — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 23, 2020

Soon, Wojnarowski indicated that for Martin, Wall and Cousins, the incident at the root of the problems was a trip to a nearby apartment building for haircuts.

There was a group of Houston players — including Martin, John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins — away from the facility at an apartment getting haircuts, sources said. That's led to the contact tracing on Wall and Cousins as team awaits more testing results on Martin, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 23, 2020

This would be a clear breaking of protocol if Wojnarowski’s report is true. It is unclear as of now whether a player like Wall or Cousins, who have been isolating but have tested negative, will be allowed to participate in the Rockets’ opening game against the Thunder.