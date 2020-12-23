Getty Image
Kenyon Martin Jr.'s Positive Test And A Trip For Haircuts Jeopardized The Rockets' Opening Night Roster

While the Rockets take stock of the lingering tension with James Harden, the team is now also dealing with a positive coronavirus test and the fallout of corresponding contact tracing, all of which could leave the team without multiple players in its opening night matchup with Oklahoma City, according to multiple reports. This all on top of a previously announced positive test for Ben McLemore, who has been isolating for several days already.

Initially, Shams Charania of The Athletic noted that players including DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall were isolating as a result of contact tracing within the Rockets’ organization. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski later added that both Wall and Cousins had tested negative but were at home isolating as a precaution.

Before long, reporters uncovered who the player in question was, and it turned out to be rookie second-round pick Kenyon Martin Jr. who tested positive and was in isolation on Wednesday. Martin was added to the Rockets’ injury report mid-day Wednesday.

Soon, Wojnarowski indicated that for Martin, Wall and Cousins, the incident at the root of the problems was a trip to a nearby apartment building for haircuts.

This would be a clear breaking of protocol if Wojnarowski’s report is true. It is unclear as of now whether a player like Wall or Cousins, who have been isolating but have tested negative, will be allowed to participate in the Rockets’ opening game against the Thunder.

