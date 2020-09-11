The Houston Rockets have not had the services of Danuel House for the last two games. House has been at the center of an investigation by the league over a woman showing up at his room in the NBA’s Bubble, which has led to him being posted up in his hotel room as the NBA tried to determine what exactly happened.

The investigation reached its conclusion, and as a result, the league determined that House had violated the rules and regulations of the Bubble. He will leave Orlando immediately and will not return. Here’s what the league had to say in a statement.

The NBA has concluded its investigation of a recent violation of campus health and safety protocols. The findings are that: (i) Houston Rockets forward Danuel House had a guest in his hotel room over multiple hours on September 8 who was not authorized to be on campus and (ii) no evidence was found that other players or staff had contact with the guest or were involved in this incident.

Houston is currently down 3-1 in its Western Conference Semifinal series against the Los Angeles Lakers. House’s absence has been noticeable, as he had average 11.4 points and 5.8 rebounds this postseason and turned into one of the team’s better two-way perimeter players. There is no word on whether he will be subject to any additional reprimand beyond leaving the Bubble.