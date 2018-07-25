Rockets GM Daryl Morey Believes ‘You’re Probably Going To Need Homecourt’ To Beat The Warriors

#Golden State Warriors
07.25.18 54 mins ago

Getty Image

The Houston Rockets came closer to preventing the Golden State Warriors from making the NBA Finals than anyone has during their current run. However, due to an ill-timed injury to Chris Paul and some historically poor shooting from three-point range in Game 7, the Warriors were able to punch their ticket to the Finals and, eventually, win their second title in a row.

Still, the Rockets did almost everything right, especially when it came to where Game 7 was played. Houston secured the one seed in the Western Conference this past season, meaning it had homecourt advantage for the final game of the series.

This is something the team views as important, and it will be the Rockets’ priority during the 2018-19 campaign. That’s according to general manager Daryl Morey, who sat down with Michael Knight of Space City Scoop to touch on a number of subjects, including what Houston wants to accomplish next season beyond winning a ring.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors
TAGSDaryl MoreyGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSHouston Rockets

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 5 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 5 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP