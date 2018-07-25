Getty Image

The Houston Rockets came closer to preventing the Golden State Warriors from making the NBA Finals than anyone has during their current run. However, due to an ill-timed injury to Chris Paul and some historically poor shooting from three-point range in Game 7, the Warriors were able to punch their ticket to the Finals and, eventually, win their second title in a row.

Still, the Rockets did almost everything right, especially when it came to where Game 7 was played. Houston secured the one seed in the Western Conference this past season, meaning it had homecourt advantage for the final game of the series.

This is something the team views as important, and it will be the Rockets’ priority during the 2018-19 campaign. That’s according to general manager Daryl Morey, who sat down with Michael Knight of Space City Scoop to touch on a number of subjects, including what Houston wants to accomplish next season beyond winning a ring.