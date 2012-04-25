How Much Would You Pay Phil Jackson to Coach Your NBA Team?

Phil Jackson is obviously a great NBA coach. He is one of a handful of people on the planet who can not only take care of business with the X’s and O’s of the game, but has also successfully managed some of the game’s largest, and at times, supremely difficult egos and personalities. When it comes to the NBA game, the latter is arguably much, much more valuable than anything done with a clipboard.

So if Phil is the best there is in regards to that particular skill set, what is that worth to an NBA franchise? It appears that number may be $50 million.

The Racine-Journal Times dropped this gem at the end of this morning’s Bucks roundup piece:

* RUMOR OF THE WEEK: If the New York Knicks don’t advance beyond the first round of the playoffs, I’m hearing they’ll make a major â€” repeat, major â€” push to lure legendary coach Phil Jackson out of retirement. With money being no object, the scuttlebutt is the Knicks brass may offer the “Zen Master” a four-year, $50 million deal.

That is an absurd amount of money. But again, when you factor in everything that Phil brings to the table, including the ability to successfully navigate the New York media, maybe that ends up being a good deal for the Knicks.

You make the call – is Phil worth $50 million??

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook