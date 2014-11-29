GIF: Iggy Azalea’s Listless Reaction To Nick Young’s Late Three-Pointer

Ever since first falling for each other at Target, the romance between Nick Young and girlfriend rapper Iggy Azalea has continued to blossom. But when Swaggy P hit a big three-pointer mid-way through the fourth quarter of a close game against the Timberwolves last night, she didn’t seem too impressed.
Up by only a point with over seven minutes to go in last night’s 120-119 T-Wolves win over the Lakers, Young hit a three-pointer to give the Lakers a four-point lead. Except, when the camera panned to Iggy in the crowd, she had the most unbelievably bored expression on her face while giving a golf clap:
Maybe Iggy thinks she can do better, or she was busy marveling at Kobe Bryant, or she’s still pissed off at Snoop
Dogg Lion?
It was Young’s only successful three-pointer on the night, as the Lakers fall to 3-13 and last place in the West behind the 4-10 Timberwolves.
What do you think?
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
I dunno about you guys, but i don’t really like the skank… and i like her music even less.
Same man. She really does look like the white chicks dudes after seeing it. Used to think she was a dime too.
C’mon man, you gotta be stronger than that lol…so you thought she was dope at first but now you think she looks like the White Chicks dudes ’cause Snoop Dogg told you to c’mon mannnnn!
Skank? You’ve never even met the girl.
If you had to watch a game between two futile teams, would you be happy?
U gotta admit she does bring a certain star power to the Laker games….not to mention she is fine af…..
she probably like this game is mad boring why am i here?