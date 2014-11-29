GIF: Iggy Azalea’s Listless Reaction To Nick Young’s Late Three-Pointer

Ever since first falling for each other at Target, the romance between Nick Young and girlfriend rapper Iggy Azalea has continued to blossom. But when Swaggy P hit a big three-pointer mid-way through the fourth quarter of a close game against the Timberwolves last night, she didn’t seem too impressed.

Up by only a point with over seven minutes to go in last night’s 120-119 T-Wolves win over the Lakers, Young hit a three-pointer to give the Lakers a four-point lead. Except, when the camera panned to Iggy in the crowd, she had the most unbelievably bored expression on her face while giving a golf clap:

Maybe Iggy thinks she can do better, or she was busy marveling at Kobe Bryant, or she’s still pissed off at Snoop Dogg Lion?

It was Young’s only successful three-pointer on the night, as the Lakers fall to 3-13 and last place in the West behind the 4-10 Timberwolves.

