Iman Shumpert Helped Suspend Mocking Twitter Account To Protect Amar’e Stoudemire

#New York Knicks #Twitter
07.24.13 5 years ago

The New York Knicks sometimes appear composed of disparate parts, but they care about each other. Iman Shumpert brought that point home recently when he helped suspend a one-off Twitter account opened at the expense of Shump’s teammate, Amar’e Stoudemire. The account wasn’t very complimentary of STAT, and Shump took offense.

It all started when an account for @AmarKnee was opened. While traveling Asia as part of his adidas tour, Shumpert noticed the new follower’s mocking handle of Stoudemire, who has suffered from multiple knee injuries over his career.

Shump sent the Twitter user a Direct Message, as reported by Alan Hahn of the MSG Network, via Sulia:

This ain’t funny. It’s disrespectful to a man. A father. A warrior. A role model. And one of my good friends. Delete this page.

The Twitter user obviously re-tweeted Shumpert’s DM, because of course he did. When you’re trying to rankle pro athletes, a direct message from another pro athlete only encourages their juvenile behavior.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

After Shumpert responded so vehemently, the account was suspended.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Then Shumpert re-tweeted a fan who thanked him for defending Amar’e.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

As Hahn mentions in his Sulia post, Stoudemire is one of the most popular Knicks in the locker-room, which explains Shumpert’s protective tweets. Despite knee injuries that have plagued Stoudemire and robbed him of much of his explosiveness from his earlier days with the Suns, he’s constantly working hard on his body and trying to get ready for next season.

STAT’s teammates see how hard he works, and so obviously move to defend him when he’s attacked by fans upset at his astronomical contract and knee issues.

Was Shumpert right to defend Amar’e and get this Twitter account suspended?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks#Twitter
TAGSAMARE STOUDEMIREDimeMagIMAN SHUMPERTNEW YORK KNICKSSmackTwitter

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP