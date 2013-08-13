Iman Shumpert Is Featured On Michelle Obama’s Hip-Hop Record

The First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, is releasing a hip-hop record to help promote President Barack Obama‘s “Let’s Move” campaign to fight childhood obesity. The New York Knicks’ Iman Shumpert will be featured on one of the tracks.

Shump will rap, we’re guessing on a song called “Pass the Rock,” with Artie Green. Shump, if you didn’t know, is a bit of a lyricist. Most Knicks fans know he can rock a mic pretty well. He’s not Illmatic Nas or Resurrection Common[Sense], but he’s certainly better than the Allen Iverson Jewelz experiment. Maybe he can discuss lyrics with new Knicks teammate Metta World Peace; the Tru Warrior® just came out with a new track of his own.

Here is the full track list of the album:

1. “U R What You Eat” f/ Salad Bar (Matisyahu, Ariana Grande, Travis Barker)

2. “Everybody” f/ Jordin Sparks, Doug E. Fresh, Dr. Oz, Ryan Beatty, Hip Hop MD

3. “Let’s Move” f/ Doug E. Fresh, Artie Green, Chauncey Hawkins

4. “Just Believe” featuring Ashanti, Gerry Gunn, Artie Green, Robbie Nova

5. “Veggie Luv” f/ Monifah and J Rome

6. “Hip Hop FEET” f/ DMC and Artie Green

7. “Stronger” f/ Shayna Steele, Jeremy Jordan, Our Time Theater kids, and E-Street Band guitarist Nils Lofgren

8. “Give Myself a Try” f/ Ryan Beatty

9. “Jump Up” f/ Brady Rymer and the Little band that Could

10. “Hip Hop LEAN” f/ Artie Green

11. “Pass the Rock” f/ Iman Schumpert and Artie Green

12. “Good Living” f/ Ashton Jones

13. “Beautiful” f/ Daisy Grant and Artie Green

14. “Change the Game” f/ The Happiness Club, featuring Naledge

15. “Wanna Jump (Let’s Move)” f/ Paul Burch

16. “Mother May I” f/ Amelia Robinson

17. “We Like vegetables” f/ Los Barkers!

18. “Get Up Sit Up” f/ Babi Floyd

19. “One Step Forward” f/ Samite

