Iman Shumpert Is Featured On Michelle Obama’s Hip-Hop Record

08.13.13 5 years ago

The First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, is releasing a hip-hop record to help promote President Barack Obama‘s “Let’s Move” campaign to fight childhood obesity. The New York Knicks’ Iman Shumpert will be featured on one of the tracks.

Shump will rap, we’re guessing on a song called “Pass the Rock,” with Artie Green. Shump, if you didn’t know, is a bit of a lyricist. Most Knicks fans know he can rock a mic pretty well. He’s not Illmatic Nas or Resurrection Common[Sense], but he’s certainly better than the Allen Iverson Jewelz experiment. Maybe he can discuss lyrics with new Knicks teammate Metta World Peace; the Tru Warrior® just came out with a new track of his own.

Here is the full track list of the album:

1. “U R What You Eat” f/ Salad Bar (Matisyahu, Ariana Grande, Travis Barker)
2. “Everybody” f/ Jordin Sparks, Doug E. Fresh, Dr. Oz, Ryan Beatty, Hip Hop MD
3. “Let’s Move” f/ Doug E. Fresh, Artie Green, Chauncey Hawkins
4. “Just Believe” featuring Ashanti, Gerry Gunn, Artie Green, Robbie Nova
5. “Veggie Luv” f/ Monifah and J Rome
6. “Hip Hop FEET” f/ DMC and Artie Green
7. “Stronger” f/ Shayna Steele, Jeremy Jordan, Our Time Theater kids, and E-Street Band guitarist Nils Lofgren
8. “Give Myself a Try” f/ Ryan Beatty
9. “Jump Up” f/ Brady Rymer and the Little band that Could
10. “Hip Hop LEAN” f/ Artie Green
11. “Pass the Rock” f/ Iman Schumpert and Artie Green
12. “Good Living” f/ Ashton Jones
13. “Beautiful” f/ Daisy Grant and Artie Green
14. “Change the Game” f/ The Happiness Club, featuring Naledge
15. “Wanna Jump (Let’s Move)” f/ Paul Burch
16. “Mother May I” f/ Amelia Robinson
17. “We Like vegetables” f/ Los Barkers!
18. “Get Up Sit Up” f/ Babi Floyd
19. “One Step Forward” f/ Samite

What do you think of Shumpert’s rapping?

