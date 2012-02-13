Iman Shumpert Player Exclusive Adidas Kicks

Earlier today sneakerwatch.com posted picks and info the adidas PEs for Knicks’ rookie Iman Shumpert.

Iman’s Top Ten 2000s are in Knicks orange and when you see them, you’ll recognize the silhouette as that of the first shoe Kobe Bryant wore in his NBA rookie season.

Sneakerwatch says these exclusive “High Energy” models are part of adidas All-Star collection and should be making its way into retail stores later on this month.

