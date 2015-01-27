Iman Shumpert Pokes Fun At His Disastrous Crossover

It’s always nice to see the self-deprecating side of professional athletes. These people didn’t get where they are without supreme and unwavering confidence, an attribute that clashes the very nature of most human beings. When they let that mindset briefly slip away, our athletic idols become far more relatable.

Having said all that, we still think Iman Shumpert shouldn’t be so hard on himself – this was just his second game back from injury! The Cleveland Cavaliers guard took to twitter today and poked fun at his disastrous crossover from his team’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

Shump gives Serge Ibaka credit for forcing his miscue. As you can see below, we’re not really sure why:

In my mind this move was going to be so much smoother. Damnit Surge!!! https://t.co/LY2YJPEz3t — Iman Shumpert I (@imanshumpert) January 27, 2015

The third-year pro simply dribbled off his foot – it happens, and especially frequently for players who’ve been sidelined for a significant amount of time. It’s the type of timing and comfort error Shumpert won’t make soon enough.

Either way, his humility is pretty awesome – and amusing – nonetheless.

