Iman Shumpert Puts Paul Pierce On Skates

04.15.14 4 years ago

The Knicks may not be playoff bound this season, but they still earned some bragging rights over their crosstown rivals on Tuesday with a 109-98 win. In the third quarter, Iman Shumpert caused the crowd the stir in their seats with a dazzling display of ball-handling. From beyond the arc, Shump went to work on Paul Pierce, which ended with Shumpert dropping a mean crossover dribble that sent The Truth down to the hardwood. Shump then had loads of space to knock down a jumper.

Of course J.R. Smith was more excited than Shump.

What do you think?

