Iman Shumpert’s Nasty One-Handed Putback Dunk Against The Pacers

Did you know that up until the final week of the regular season, Iman Shumpert hadn’t scored in double-figures in two straight games all season? Well now he’s scored at least 10 in five-straight games after giving Indiana 15 tonight during New York’s monster Game 2 win (and dating back to the regular season, Shump has hit double-digits in eight of his last 11 games). But forget stats. Y’all are here to see this incredible putback dunk.
GIF courtesy of @DavidGrann
This is the greatest dunk since Jordan. The live version is absolutely insane. Video game style.
PS – Love this site.