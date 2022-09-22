ime udoka
Ime Udoka Reportedly Won’t Resign As Head Coach Of The Celtics Despite His Looming Suspension

The Boston Celtics will have a new head coach for some period of time during the 2022-23 season, but as of now, the person he replaces is not expected to leave the team by his own volition. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Ime Udoka does not plan on resigning as the head coach of the team that he took to the NBA Finals during his first year at the helm. The news comes before the anticipated year-long suspension that he could receive for a violation of “organizational guidelines,” which reports indicate was “an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff.”

The potential for a Udoka resignation was first mentioned by Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, who reported that he was considering it as an option earlier in the day on Thursday.

A little later, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN floated the possibility that, while Udoka’s coaching career won’t totally end, there’s “not necessarily a guarantee that he is back in this job after a year.”

Udoka had a lengthy playing career before retiring to join the staff of the San Antonio Spurs in 2012. His coaching career included stops in San Antonio, Philadelphia, and Brooklyn before the Celtics decided to make him their head coach in the lead-up to the 2021-22 campaign. While things got off to a rocky start, Boston eventually turned things around, finished the regular season as the 2-seed in the East with a 51-31 record, won the conference, and made it to the NBA Finals, where they were unable to topple the Golden State Warriors.

