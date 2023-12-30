The first big in-season trade of this basketball year went down on Saturday when the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors agreed to a swap that sends OG Anunoby to New York (along with Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa) and Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and a second round pick to Toronto.

The trade finally brings an end to Anunoby trade rumors in Toronto, which have persisted for a couple years now, with the Raptors not getting the draft capital they once could’ve commanded for him since he is a free agent this summer. The lack of a first round pick going back to Toronto in the deal was a bit of a surprise given what they had been asking for him previously, but they do land a young guard in Quickley that many believe has not been able to tap into his full potential in New York.

Knicks fans have been frustrated with Tom Thibodeau’s usage of Quickley this season, as the team has been better when he’s on the floor, and now he figures to get a chance to take on a much larger role in Toronto, where there is not much in the way of guard depth. Still, the news of the trade seemed to catch Quickley by as much surprise as everyone else, as he reacted to Woj and Shams breaking the news of his trade along with everyone else.

Oh my goodness…. — Immanuel Jaylen Quickley (@IQ_GodSon) December 30, 2023

His now former teammate Josh Hart likewise found himself waking up to the news, seemingly taken aback by the sudden trade.

What I wake up to — Josh Hart (@joshhart) December 30, 2023

This is life in the NBA, and while Quickley undoubtedly wanted to be in New York, it’s possible from an individual perspective on the court, this will be a positive move for him. Still, it’s a young player getting introduced to the harsh reality of the basketball business and now he has to make the move north to Toronto and get acclimated to his new team as quickly as possible.