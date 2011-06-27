In The Cards: Bill Simmons Edition

Today’s look at collectibles will have a distinct Boston flavor. We’re going to goon you and put the spotlight on a selection of Boston Celtics basketball cards. (Or caaaaahhds, right guys? Right?) Sorry. I’ll leave that joke alone.

Of course no Boston collection would be complete without a Rajon Rondo card, but I was not able to find a suitable one to feature. Perhaps I could have done better if Topps had sent me something cool. (Note to Topps: Please do not send me a Scott Wedman rookie card.)

Follow along as we check out some older cards of the Celtics. If you missed the previous edition, get caught up here. (Note to Topps: I changed my mind – please send me several Scott Wedman cards.)

*** *** ***

2004-05 Fleer Throwbacks Al Jefferson Jersey RC

(Steps out of time machine)

Hey there, Al. Well, where do I start, big fella. I have good news and bad news for you. First the good news: Boston will win the title in a couple of years. It’s going to be great. Unfortunately, you won’t be there – you’ll be in Minnesota. No, no, that wasn’t the bad news. The bad news is that Kevin Garnett won’t be there with you. He’ll be winning the championship in Boston. Eh, yeah. This is getting kind of awkward.

(Climbs back in time machine)