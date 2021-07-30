The 2020-21 Indiana Pacers came within a Play-in victory of reaching the NBA Playoffs, but it was also something of a lost season for the franchise. After five straight postseason appearances and five straight first round exits, Indiana went in another direction on the bench in hiring Nate Bjorkgren, but that experiment was short-lived and major health issues (especially with TJ Warren) held the team back considerably during a maddening campaign. The future is relatively bright, however, as Rick Carlisle arrives to right the ship and the entire core remains under contract.

Beyond the obvious health ramifications, the Pacers have a strong nucleus, though they remain a team with several quality pieces but no transcendent stars. Indiana’s roster lends itself to “best player available player” with a lottery pick, particularly with a relative lack of depth beyond their fully entrenched starters.

Roster Needs: Another wing, health for TJ Warren

Chris Duarte (No. 13 Overall), Grade: B-

In a vacuum, I’m open to Duarte late in the lottery. He’s not for everyone, largely because he’s already 24 years old, but the Oregon standout came to basketball late and he could have some more development coming. The Pacers are perpetually trying to compete, and Duarte can help them do that. I did knock them down by a half-grade because Moses Moody is the superior prospect, and they could’ve taken him.

2021-22 Roster

Malcolm Brogdon

Domantas Sabonis

Myles Turner

Caris LeVert

TJ Warren

Jeremy Lamb

Chris Duarte

Justin Holiday

Aaron Holiday

Goga Bitadze

Oshae Brissett (non-guaranteed)

Kelan Martin (non-guaranteed)

2021 Free Agents

Amida Brimah (RFA)

TJ McConnell (UFA)

Doug McDermott (UFA)

JaKarr Sampson (UFA)

Cassius Stanley (RFA)

Edmond Sumner (Team Option)