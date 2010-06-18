Indiana Pacers: The No. 10 Pick Is Yours For The Taking

06.18.10

While everyone has been focused on the NBA Finals for the past few weeks, the 28 teams that have been watching from home had to be jealous. But even with the NBA Draft less than a week away, there has been surprisingly little chatter from many of the teams. That is, from every franchise except the Indiana Pacers. In one week’s time, the Pacers have basically put every player on the trading block, and made it known that they’re willing to deal.

It’s been well chronicled on the site that Indiana is in need of a point guard, but where do they go to find one? While last year’s NBA Draft crop was point guard rich, this year is definitely lacking. So with a No. 10 pick at their disposal, Indy is reportedly going after the likes of Ty Lawson and Darren Collison (who were ironically still on the board last year when they drafted Tyler Hansbrough at No. 13). While these young PGs are probably available for the Pacers’ pick, getting a veteran (such as Tony Parker) is most likely going to cost them an expiring contract. And it appears the Pacers are okay with that.

While there has been nothing new on the trade front concerning Troy Murphy (and his expiring contract) along with Brandon Rush, the latest news that makes you have to think that Murphy is on his way out of town is that the Pacers are reportedly interested in taking Daniel Orton with the No. 10 pick. If they are going to keep that pick and take Orton, the Pacers must be confident they’ll find their point guard elsewhere.

What do you think? What should the Pacers do?

