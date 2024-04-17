Each year in the playoffs, TNT’s Inside the NBA crew sends teams ‘Gone Fishin’ after they are eliminated from the postseason. The fellas put on bucket hats and get fishing poles out, while the graphics crew photoshops players and famous fans of the team onto a fishing boat.

It’s become an annual tradition that’s become it’s own segment on the show, and while it’s always in good fun, it gives the guys one last chance to get some jokes in before turning the page on that team. On Tuesday night, they got to send the Golden State Warriors off to the lake after the Kings eliminated them in the 9/10 Play-In Game out West, and the graphics team couldn’t help poking some fun at Draymond Green’s kerfuffles this year by having him put a fish in a headlock (on a boat named “Choke Job”), like he did to Rudy Gobert earlier in the season.

The first team Gone Fishin' this season… The @warriors 🫡 🐟 pic.twitter.com/T2oVaFJA9z — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 17, 2024

The best part of it is the only person that seems to acknowledge it is Shaq, who gets a legit laugh out of seeing the pic for the first time, while all Charles Barkley is focused on is trying to remember the name of “my man from Star Wars” — George Lucas — who they put on the boat.