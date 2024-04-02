Basketball fans were captivated by Monday night’s Elite 8 game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the LSU Tigers. It was a rematch of last year’s national championship game, but this time, Caitlin Clark and co. were able to walk out with a 94-87 win, with the reigning national player of the year exploding for 41 points and 12 assists.

There was a whole lot of hype surrounding the game, and boy, did it deliver in a big way, as two of the most prominent teams in sports right now put on a show. And perhaps unsurprisingly, America tuned in and loved it, as ESPN brought word that the Hawkeyes and the Tigers played in the most-watched women’s college hoops game on record.

Monday night's rematch between @IowaWBB & @LSUwbkb scores as the MOST-WATCHED WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL GAME ON RECORD 🤯 🏀 12.3M viewers

🏀 Most-watched college basketball game EVER on ESPN platforms More details to come…#NCAAWBB | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/55FU8C1NwD — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) April 2, 2024

When compared to other major sporting events over the last year, this game stacks up incredibly well.

Just for reference, LSU-Iowa outdrew: – Every NBA game last season except Game 5 of the Finals

– Every CFB game last season outside of the CFP, OSU-Michigan, and the SEC Championship

– Every MLB game last season https://t.co/I5H1AOkcLG — Sports TV News & Updates (@TVSportsUpdates) April 2, 2024

Yes, it outdrew Purdue-Tennessee (10.39M), and every game of the men's Tournament but NC State-Duke. — Sports TV News & Updates (@TVSportsUpdates) April 2, 2024

The game immediately after it drew a whole bunch of eyeballs, too, as Paige Bueckers and UConn’s win over JuJu Watkins and USC also did a monster number.

The UConn-USC women’s Elite 8 game drew 6.7 million — which would have been the most for a non-Final Four women’s game ever … before all the new records this year happened, lol. The UConn women (6.7M) also outdrew the UConn men (6.48M) in their respective Elite 8 games. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 2, 2024

We won’t have to wait long to see Bueckers and Clark go head-to-head, as the Huskies and the Hawkeyes will meet up in the Final Four on Friday evening. The winner of that game will compete for a national title against either South Carolina or NC State.