Iowa-LSU Was The Most-Watched Women’s College Basketball Game Of All Time

Basketball fans were captivated by Monday night’s Elite 8 game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the LSU Tigers. It was a rematch of last year’s national championship game, but this time, Caitlin Clark and co. were able to walk out with a 94-87 win, with the reigning national player of the year exploding for 41 points and 12 assists.

There was a whole lot of hype surrounding the game, and boy, did it deliver in a big way, as two of the most prominent teams in sports right now put on a show. And perhaps unsurprisingly, America tuned in and loved it, as ESPN brought word that the Hawkeyes and the Tigers played in the most-watched women’s college hoops game on record.

When compared to other major sporting events over the last year, this game stacks up incredibly well.

The game immediately after it drew a whole bunch of eyeballs, too, as Paige Bueckers and UConn’s win over JuJu Watkins and USC also did a monster number.

We won’t have to wait long to see Bueckers and Clark go head-to-head, as the Huskies and the Hawkeyes will meet up in the Final Four on Friday evening. The winner of that game will compete for a national title against either South Carolina or NC State.

