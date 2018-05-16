Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas never looked right this season as he returned from a hip injury that forced him out of last season’s Eastern Conference Finals. In Cleveland, Thomas missed the first half of the season, returning in January but still clearly limited and struggling to get back in rhythm after significant time off.

Once dealt to the Lakers, Thomas showed flashes of the offensive ability that gave him a career year in Boston, but still wasn’t quite right and struggled to match the efficiency of his unbelievable 2016-17 campaign. The timing of that injury and subsequent drop off in production and efficiency couldn’t have been worse for Thomas who is now entering unrestricted free agency with lots of questions.

After previously hoping to have the Brinks truck backed up, Thomas is now simply hoping some team wants to pay him a decent sum of money this summer. On Wednesday, Thomas offered up an encouraging health update for any teams still interested in his services, saying for the first time in over a year he’s able to really workout and is pain free.