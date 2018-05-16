Isaiah Thomas Says He’s ‘Finally Pain Free’ For The First Time In More Than A Year

#2018 NBA Free Agency #LA Lakers #Cleveland Cavaliers
05.16.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas never looked right this season as he returned from a hip injury that forced him out of last season’s Eastern Conference Finals. In Cleveland, Thomas missed the first half of the season, returning in January but still clearly limited and struggling to get back in rhythm after significant time off.

Once dealt to the Lakers, Thomas showed flashes of the offensive ability that gave him a career year in Boston, but still wasn’t quite right and struggled to match the efficiency of his unbelievable 2016-17 campaign. The timing of that injury and subsequent drop off in production and efficiency couldn’t have been worse for Thomas who is now entering unrestricted free agency with lots of questions.

After previously hoping to have the Brinks truck backed up, Thomas is now simply hoping some team wants to pay him a decent sum of money this summer. On Wednesday, Thomas offered up an encouraging health update for any teams still interested in his services, saying for the first time in over a year he’s able to really workout and is pain free.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Free Agency#LA Lakers#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2018 NBA Free AgencyCLEVELAND CAVALIERSISAIAH THOMASLA LAKERS

Listen To This

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.14.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 5 days ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 5 days ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP