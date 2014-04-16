Isaiah Thomas Surprises His Biggest Fan: 98-Year-Old Feling Mostajo

Despite the Kings again missing the playoffs this year, they got an outstanding contribution from 5-9 point guard Isaiah Thomas. The third-year guard will be a restricted free agent at the end of the year, so the Kings need to figure out whether Zeke’s going to be their point guard of the future. One Kings fan, who will surprise you, certainly hopes he re-signs.

You don’t want to miss Zeke surprising his biggest fan: 98-year-old Feling Mostajo. Zeke shows up at her home, with camera crew in tow, carrying a bundle of flowers for one of the most adorable NBA fans we’ve ever seen.

It’s a testament to Zeke’s graciousness and humility that he can inspire so much happiness in a 98 year old woman. She knows courage when she sees it, and that’s exactly how Zeke performs on the court against the behemoths of the NBA.

How awesome is Feling Mostajo?

