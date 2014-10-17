Isiah Thomas’ Perfect Player: LeBron With Kyrie’s Handle & Curry’s Jumper

NBA TV’s star-studded crew of “Open Court” panelists were recently asked to create their “perfect player.” Reggie Miller chose Tim Duncan’s mind and Russell Westbrook’s heart as traits of his amalgam. Kenny Smith opted for a prototype containing the heart of Kevin Garnett and athleticism of Blake Griffin. The rest of the group chose similarly, taking characteristics of at least four different players to build the perfect hooper. Isiah Thomas, though, went a different direction. The Detroit Pistons Hall-of-Famer simply picked LeBron James “as is,” but added the signature skills of two superstar point guards.

So whose skills did Isiah add to LeBron? Here’s a hint: Zeke opted to improve The King’s ballhandling and shooting ability. That should be enough to get you going in the right direction. But if you’re still lost, watch the video below.

James with Kyrie Irving’s handle and Steph Curry’s jumper? Yup, sounds pretty good to us. Here are some other submissions:

Those are all good basketball Frankensteins, but we prefer Isiah’s creation. And as for our own “perfect player,” he’s broken down below. Keep in mind that we’re only using genres utilized by “Open Court,” and think it’s cheating to separate god-given attributes – body and athleticism are mutually exclusive for us.

Body/Athleticism: James

Heart: Garnett

Mind: Chris Paul

Work Ethic: Kobe Bryant

Shooting: Curry

Ballhandling: James Harden

What does your perfect player look like?

