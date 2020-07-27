J Cole’s Puma RS-Dreamer Basketball Shoe Will Release On July 31

When NBA players arrived in the Orlando bubble, there were some notable sneaker debuts made on practice courts at Disney’s Wide World of Sports. LeBron James showed off the latest in his signature line, the Nike LeBron 18, and a number of Puma’s athletes in both the NBA and WNBA offered a first look at the RS-Dreamer, which was designed in collaboration with J Cole.

On Monday, Puma offered official details on the RS-Dreamer, which will see a wide release to the public this Friday, July 31. The sneaker will retail for $125 and be available on Puma.com and Foot Locker’s family of stores. As J Cole notes in the press release, the goal of the sneaker was to meld a performance hoops sneaker with design elements that make it worthy of wearing off the court as well.

“Over the years, basketball shoes have progressed greatly in their level of technology and comfort but have strayed too far away from designs stylish enough for cultural relevancy,” Cole explains. “The Dreamer hopes to change that reality. The highest level of on-court performance meets the highest level of aesthetic design for daily wear. Once again, you can hoop in the same shoes you wore outside.”

From a performance standpoint, the sneaker introduces RS Foam from Puma’s running line to a basketball sneaker, along with what the brand promises to be “enhanced durability and traction.” That Puma’s top stars in the NBA have been wearing the sneaker on the court in the bubble lends credence to its bonafides as a performance sneaker, and the look speaks for itself as a fashionable off-court shoe.