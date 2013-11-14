J.R. Smith & Brandon Jennings Start A Twitter War

New York guard Chris Smith is going to play in the D-League once that season starts on Nov. 22. He will become the league’s most expensive player ever. Because of the NBA’s punitive luxury-tax system under the new CBA, J.R. Smith‘s brother is costing the Knicks $2 million this year to be their 15th man.

Dude is cashing a nice little check, and Brandon Jennings actually isn’t too happy about it. Last night, Detroit’s starting guard sent out a tweet reading “Wait wait wait JR smith brother is in the NBA but @PoohJeter & @BBROWNLAU isn’t. Call me hater but not Rollin!!!” before deleting it. It caught the attention of J.R., who fired back at Jennings throughout the evening.

Smith also deleted one of his own tweets during this back-n-forth, which had read “Might call some of my Number street homies an put #Detroit on smash for a min! #DeadSerious.”

The beef will probably subside into nothing, but who knows? It might be a good thing to catch that next Pistons/Knicks matchup.

No respect for these lil kids who pop at the mouth on twitter an then want to delete they tweets! #GrowUp! #ManUp! @TheOnlyCSmith0 #Facts! — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) November 14, 2013

No war! But ain't no #peace RT @TheOnlyCSmith0: I'm a classy no twitter war for me — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) November 14, 2013

Here we go sub tweeting again! I didn't hear nothing when @joshselby32 got in them pockets! Money on me all day everyday go get who u want! — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) November 14, 2013

Don't hype this it's not beef. It's just basketball talk. I know how twitter get!!! — BRANDON JENNINGS (@BrandonJennings) November 14, 2013

