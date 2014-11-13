J.R. Smith Forgets About ‘Melo On Brick At Buzzer As Knicks Lose Sixth Straight

11.13.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

The Knicks lost to the Magic 97-95 last night, their sixth straight game we can lump into the loss column. But with 3.5 seconds left, down two, they had the ball and a chance to either tie it up, or win it with a three-pointer. J.R. Smith took the inbounds, and though Carmelo Anthony can be seen calling for the ball, Smith decided to loft a three-pointer that barely glanced off the rim. Cue eyeroll.

In the GIF below, you can see ‘Melo calls for the ball after Smith takes a dribble to the middle behind the three-point arc. Anthony has rookie Aaron Gordon sealed off behind him, and he can pull up to drop a bucket better than just about anyone else in the Association. It’s kind of his thing. Once it becomes obvious Smith is going it alone for the game-winner behind the arc, ‘Melo throws his hands up in frustration.

For the game, Anthony — who had shot awful through the season’s first fortnight — was 10-for-17, including 3-of-4 in the fourth quarter with a three-pointer. He was primed to play hero, but Smith was playing hero ball.

Anthony and JR are buddies, and we’re guessing this will just be a brief blip on the radar screen of that friendship. But it was the Knicks’ six straight loss, and getting players the caliber of Anthony to buy into the triple-post offense, even if it means playing the game differently than they’ve been doing for most of their careers, is an aruduous process to beginw with. It’s imperative a player of with ‘Melo’s skills be given a chance to capitalize on them when the team is facing a do-or-die possession.

We’re guessing Derek Fisher will have a discussion with Smith about that final play, which seemed designed to set Anthony up to get a better look than Smith’s almost-airball.

(video via Mike Sham)

Fair or foul for JR to take that shot?

