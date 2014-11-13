J.R. Smith Forgets About ‘Melo On Brick At Buzzer As Knicks Lose Sixth Straight

The Knicks lost to the Magic 97-95 last night, their sixth straight game we can lump into the loss column. But with 3.5 seconds left, down two, they had the ball and a chance to either tie it up, or win it with a three-pointer. J.R. Smith took the inbounds, and though Carmelo Anthony can be seen calling for the ball, Smith decided to loft a three-pointer that barely glanced off the rim. Cue eyeroll.
In the GIF below, you can see ‘Melo calls for the ball after Smith takes a dribble to the middle behind the three-point arc. Anthony has rookie Aaron Gordon sealed off behind him, and he can pull up to drop a bucket better than just about anyone else in the Association. It’s kind of his thing. Once it becomes obvious Smith is going it alone for the game-winner behind the arc, ‘Melo throws his hands up in frustration.
For the game, Anthony — who had shot awful through the season’s first fortnight — was 10-for-17, including 3-of-4 in the fourth quarter with a three-pointer. He was primed to play hero, but Smith was playing hero ball.
Anthony and JR are buddies, and we’re guessing this will just be a brief blip on the radar screen of that friendship. But it was the Knicks’ six straight loss, and getting players the caliber of Anthony to buy into the triple-post offense, even if it means playing the game differently than they’ve been doing for most of their careers, is an aruduous process to beginw with. It’s imperative a player of with ‘Melo’s skills be given a chance to capitalize on them when the team is facing a do-or-die possession.
We’re guessing Derek Fisher will have a discussion with Smith about that final play, which seemed designed to set Anthony up to get a better look than Smith’s almost-airball.
this is really not an accurate title FYI, there is 2.8 seconds left on the clock when JR got possession in the right positions, there was no way Melo would have got off a good shot with the separation…JR went through his thought process afterwards in an interview which explains it
lol its a very accurate title – the play was designed as a give and go to Melo on the corner. JR said after the game “I should had stuck with the play”
I think this loss should be stuck on Fisher. Although Anthony had a favourable matchup against Goodwin, is that the best play he could run to get Melo open?
JR Smith will be traded by the All-Star break. Bank on it.
I doubt it. JR has a horrible contract and he suffers from Asperger’s when it comes to basketball IQ. Unless somebody’s on the way out and wants give their team a final fuck you, no GM who wants to remain employed will deal for JR Smith.
Yeah good point David Kahn is out of the league now, so unless a team in China wants to pony up, I guess the Knicks are stuck with him. Then again the Knicks have a long history of having players on their team, that they pay to stay at home…
That’s what happens when you have a BALL HOG on a team…. Good job JR