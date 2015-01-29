J.R. Smith Knows He Had Little To Do With Kyrie Irving’s 55 Points (Pic)

We were talking with another basketball writer last night and we both made comments about how much fun J.R. Smith gets out of being a professional basketball player. There are some characteristics he’s missing that could elevate his game to another level, but no one can accuse the man of not having good time, or some semblance of a sense of humor. After Kyrie Irving applauded how “It was a total team effort” following last night’s 55-point eruption, Smith’s reaction — a screen shot of which he posted to Instagram — is a good example why.
Just look at that face, and let Smith explain.
J.R. Smith had 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting along with four assists in the 99-94 win. Only one of his dimes set up Irving, and Kyrie actually finished with five of his own.
Smith’s say what reaction to Kyrie’s selfless comment was right in line with our own.
