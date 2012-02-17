J.R. Smith: “New York Knicks It Is!”

We said recently that it was coming down to the Clippers and Knicks , and while L.A. was a MUCH better fit on the court,is taking his talents to the Big Apple. He tweeted “New York Knicks It Is!” earlier this morning and will be combining withand of course(and I guess we can include) to create an exciting, if at times combustible backcourt. It’s sounding like the Knicks will cut our man Renaldo Balkman to make room for all the threes, tattoos and excitement Smith is bringing in.

With reports saying Wilson Chandler may also be leaving China soon, almost all of the outcast former Nuggets are back. There’s no telling exactly how the fit will play out this year, but at least we know how it’ll look. Hit page two for a gallery of J.R. Smith’s ink.