J.R. Smith: “New York Knicks It Is!”

We said recently that it was coming down to the Clippers and Knicks, and while L.A. was a MUCH better fit on the court, J.R. Smith is taking his talents to the Big Apple. He tweeted “New York Knicks It Is!” earlier this morning and will be combining with Iman Shumpert, Landry Fields and of course Jeremy Lin (and I guess we can include Toney Douglas) to create an exciting, if at times combustible backcourt. It’s sounding like the Knicks will cut our man Renaldo Balkman to make room for all the threes, tattoos and excitement Smith is bringing in.
With reports saying Wilson Chandler may also be leaving China soon, almost all of the outcast former Nuggets are back. There’s no telling exactly how the fit will play out this year, but at least we know how it’ll look. Hit page two for a gallery of J.R. Smith’s ink.
what an idiot…
they need to play 6 quarters of basketball a night to find enough shots for melo and smith…
just keep messing with that chemistry knicks…
Why couldnt they wait for chandler. Better addition than smith.
@ Chaos – Chandler is a restricted free-agent.
I think JR should do well in NY, cuz unless you wanna play Novak a lot in the playoffs they needed more 3-point shooting. NY may be Lob City now with JR Smith and Tyson Chandler gettin dimes from Lin, just as much as that LA team.
They have some serious offensive firepower 2-4. Chandler to clean up the boards and anchor the D is nice. Smith from long-range, Melo from 18-24 ft (and everywhere), Stoudemire from 8-18ft, and Chandler 8-ft and in. Nice.
Even the Spurs wanted JR a couple of seasons ago.
Haha dont know about this pick up .. Melo needs the shots .. U addig a poor mans melo in smith … The only one that plays d is tyson … And with melo/amare and now smith .. Playing oley defense .. How long u think tyson is gon be “manning” that key .. When he gets into foul trouble
The Knicks just added another one-dimensional player, they’ll score 110 ppg but they’ll give up 111. They thought that they could get far with two All-Stars, but both Amare and Carmelo are overrated one-dimensional players. These types of players do no lead a team to a championship – unless they have a strong defensive center or more importantly, a great point guard.
i love this move now we have so many more options at the wing, i don’t trust fields jumpshot and shumpert is not at the point were he’s a knockdown jump shooter our second unit needs scoring, idk if he’ll start but now we have a bench with baron davis,jr,and shumpert thats dangerous
The knicks sure do know how to ruin good chemistry when they get it. They did the same thing last year by giving up Felton and Gallo. This will go down as one of the worst moves in Knick history!
Great move if he comes off the bench… but that’s not happening.
They already got Shumpert and Fields, playing nicely with Lin. So why??? As if Melo wasn’t already enough, Lin’s gonna need to say a lot of prayers to make this work in NY right now.
Was a SOLID pickup. Honestly Bill Walker is an inconsistent boneheaded player. Essentially JR Smith puts players into their natural spots and I’ll explain below… somewhat lengthy:
1. Landry Fields is more of a SF than SG and is better served on the bench.
2. NONE of the Knicks role players beyond Steve Novak are lights out from the perimeter
3. Floor spacing just improved tremendously
4. A HOT JR Smith plays at borderline superstar level.
5. Even if they leave Fields in as the starting 2… the bench rotation just got a hell of a lot better. Shumpert can now truly focus on defense and occasional scoring…
“Man February 2012, I felt like I could make a career in the NBA. Then some guys named JR.Smith and Carmelo Anthony came along”
-J. Lin 2014, assistant coach
i just hope d’antoni and woodson would clamp down on Smith whenever he destroys that chemistry they have going on there.
this has to be one of the worst signings this season, jr smith destroys chemistry and has to be the most streaky player around. terrible pick up
Totally understand the chemistry thing, but it’s not like they signed this guy for big money and multiple years. What is the opportunity cost? Cutting Renaldo Balkman or Mike Bibby?
I never have an issue taking a flyer on a talented bonehead on a deal for the remainder of a short season for a little above the minimum. You can always bench/cut him if things don’t work out. Look at the Baron Davis move, ultimately no harm done.
Lol @ post 12
Lemme get this straight:
Clips NEED a 2. Knicks have 3 already.
You get to play with Chris Paul.
Lol he chose the Knicks n some in denial Knick fans think this is a great move? The Knicks finally get a point guard that got 7 players in double figures n now they gotta find shots for Melo, Baron AND?? Smith?
This will be good!
And people are worried about MELO f’ing up the chemistry?
Why are people saying Carmelo and jr won’t work when they have has successful seasons in the past together .. And jr smith is a good defensive player .. He always locks Kobe up .. And watch his highlights vs the heat last year and then call him one dimensional
@ K Dizzle
i agree with you. i can’t see JR as a good signing. they’re already having trouble with Amar’e the past game. Melo will be back and hog the ball (he says he wont but we’ll see) and a nutjob like JR? I’ll give you the benefit of doubt and pretend Baron Davis can come off the bench when he gets off his lazy ass, but now you have a bunch of old egomaniacs that are the antithesis of everything that got them the 7 game winning streak.
They are just trying to shoot themselves into a championship… except the odds are against them when it comes to actually succeeding.
No surprise there, went for the money
I know Tyson Chandler is like “WTF? I guess we are giving up on defense now?”
I’m just glad that MFer didn’t end up in a Bulls uniform. I was scared for a minute that management would sign that fool, good thing he was dumb enough to want to go to NY.
lol i love all these comments. bookmarking this page for potential future reference.
this page just wreaks of jealousy and fear of what the knicks team can become. it truly aint even funny how painfully obvious it is. some guys are wrong they thought he’d go elsewhere, others are mad he is helping ny. i see right thru all these comments. damn, it doesn’t take a psychic to see this. that is amazing. wow. questioning a scorer in a mike diantoni system? i never thought i’d see the day.
Lol @ post 25….or it could just be
“Cocaine’s a hell of a drug”