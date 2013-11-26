J.R. Smith Stars In Amazing New Foot Locker Commercial

#Video
11.26.13 5 years ago

Over the years, J.R. Smith has developed a reputation for being a party animal, which makes this new Foot Locker ad pretty hilarious. On the eve of a game day, Smith gets a call from a friend asking him to come out. Smith declines, saying he has to get his sleep. It’s 9:00 p.m. It might not be as good as the Mike Tyson/Evander Holyfield/Brett Favre joint that dropped recently, but this one is worth a few chuckles.

