J.R. Smith’s High School Yearbook Quote: “Get Chicks or Die Trying”

This image is flying all over the internet right and we wanted to make sure you saw it. This is apparently a real pic of J.R. Smith‘s high school yearbook, complete with his quote for his classmates to remember him by: “Get chicks or die trying.”

Check out some of J.R. Smith’s best Twitter/Instagram work here.

