The Memphis Grizzlies still have a long way to go as they transition to their next era. They have a pair of budding superstars in Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., but their 8-16 record on the season signals just how much work is yet to be done before they can start putting all the pieces together.

Despite the struggles and inconsistencies, they still manage to bless us all with flashes of what they’re capable of. It’s nothing short of spectacular, and it should provide plenty of optimism for one of the league’s best fan bases as they watch their evolution in real time.

On Wednesday night against a Suns team that was hot to start the season but has cooled significantly in recent weeks, the young Grizzlies delivered on that considerable promise, eking out a tough 115-108 win. Morant put the exclamation point on the victory with a brutal jam over frequent poster target Aron Baynes.

JA MORANT OH MY GOD. pic.twitter.com/a8Myeyc7MA — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 12, 2019

Morant would finish with just 13 points on the night, but Jackson took up the slack with 24 points, six rebounds, and four assists, while Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies in scoring with 27 points. Memphis was able to withstand a huge outing from Frank Kaminsky, who scored 24 points and was a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the arc.